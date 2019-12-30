Hardlook: In the pipeline

Delhi’s first experience with constant water supply was in two South Delhi colonies in 2017. (Archive) Delhi’s first experience with constant water supply was in two South Delhi colonies in 2017. (Archive)

In 2013, when the Aam Aadmi Party came to power for the first time, its first manifesto promised 20,000 litres of free piped water per household per day. The move, clubbed with a power subsidy, is still believed to have played a key role on pushing its popularity up.

Six years down the line, and with a month to go for the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the government’s focus in the next five years will be to bring piped potable water to every household, 24×7. And when the CM took a gulp of tap water at an event last week, he underscored yet another aim his government has — to make sure water coming from the tap is good to drink.

In a city like Delhi, which has grown unplanned especially since the 1970s and is heavily dependent on neighbouring cities for water, the primary challenge to this dream is water availability.

Delhi’s estimated water demand at present is around 1,150 million gallons daily (MGD). The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) provides around 950 MGD of water through various sources per day. For the 24×7 water supply project, this 200 MGD gap could be the difference between success and failure.

Delhi’s first experience with constant water supply in South Delhi has been a mixed bag. A private company tied up with the DJB to take over supply in eight areas. The idea was to start with two colonies and eventually cover all eight areas — Malviya Nagar, Chirag Dilli, Pushp Vihar, Said-ul-Ajab, Saket, Lado Sarai, Sarvapriya Vihar and Katwariya Sarai. But the company that undertook the project hit a roadblock as it got only 40 MGD as opposed to the 80 MGD promised to execute the project.

According to Ankit Srivastava, a consultant working with the Delhi government on water-related projects, a combination of agreements with other state governments and groundwater recharge projects means that Delhi should be water-rich soon.

Earlier this month, the DJB signed an agreement with the government of Himachal Pradesh under which Delhi will get at least 170 MGD of water per day starting next year.

“We have started lake rejuvenation projects whereby 240 water bodies will be revived to help improve the water table. It has already started showing results. We have also started giving financial incentives worth Rs 50,000 to motivate people to start harvesting rain water, and community-level harvesting is being encouraged. We have already seen results in the Palla Project, where we dug pits to conserve flood water. The water table in that area has already risen by 1 metre. This is water that can be extracted and used,” Srivastava said.

The second requirement is infrastructure development. In 2015, when AAP formed the government for the second time, water pipelines covered only 58% of Delhi, DJB reports say. This has now reached 93%. The DJB also found that 33% of water carried from treatment plants to reservoirs was being lost during transmission. After putting up meters at outlets and inlets and some points in between, losses have now been curtailed to 6%.

For 24×7 water supply to succeed, the water utility has to ensure decentralisation and closed loops. This means that all water must be accounted for and transmission losses kept to a minimum. New pipelines conforming to this pattern will have to be laid in areas where replacement has not happened recently.

Detecting leakages in such a scenario becomes crucial. In the South Delhi project being managed by Suez India Private Limited for the DJB, leakages are detected using inert Helium gas. Helium is mixed in water. Small holes are bored near the pipeline and if there is a leak, sensors detect escaping Helium. Then, small sensors are to be placed in pipelines to test for pressure, turbidity and chlorine levels. If pressure drops, the system will be alerted.

Facing allegations of providing impure water, the DJB also has to make sure that if water is provided through the day, it is potable.

According to experts, it is easier to do this in a continuous supply system as opposed to a timed supply. “Because the chance of developing leakages is much lower in a continuous supply system, maintaining the quality is easier. If a vacuum is not created in the pipe by switching on motors and exerting pressure, the chance of contaminants entering the line are very low. Apart from this, sensors along the pipeline also have to be installed to alert the system about any impurities. If pipes inside a house are old, they should also be changed to ensure no contaminants are added,” said a senior DJB official.

The Centre first discussed a project to supply water throughout the day in 2003. In a few districts in Karnataka, the project has been implemented already. According to experts, constant water supply reduces the risk of water contamination. “Contaminants enter the pipeline when there is no water in the line and a vacuum is created,” said a senior DJB official.

DJB has task cut out

For the Malviya Nagar Water Services, convincing people to stop using tanks under their houses to store water was an uphill task, as not everyone was ready to trust the system completely. This, DJB expects, will be a problem elsewhere as well. This is essential for the system’s success as it prevents water from overflowing and getting lost to seepage. Adequate pressure to pump water to houses on upper floors is also necessary.

