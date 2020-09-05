Delhi: Harassed over phone damage, teen jumps from fourth floor

Police said the accused got upset and asked the teenager to pay him Rs 62,000 for the damaged phone. (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy sustained injuries when he jumped from the terrace of a four-storey building in Chirag Delhi, after he was allegedly held hostage and assaulted by a man for damaging his iPhone.

The teenager told police that he was “humiliated” by the accused after he failed to pay for the damage.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused, identified as Chirag Delhi resident Honey, has been arrested.

“The boy is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. He told police that on Wednesday, he and his friend accidentally hit the accused while riding their bicycle. The accused’s phone fell on the ground and got damaged,” said the DCP.

Police said the accused got upset and asked the teenager to pay him Rs 62,000 for the damaged phone.

The boy’s father also reached the area and promised to get the phone repaired in a few days.

On Thursday, Honey called the boy to his house and allegedly asked for the money. When the boy couldn’t pay, Honey allegedly held him hostage and assaulted him for hours.

“The boy told us that he was mentally and physically tortured at the house… the accused made him do household chores. The boy managed to get out of the house by saying he is going to have food. He was sad and felt that his father was also humiliated because of the incident. The boy went home and jumped from the terrace,” said a senior police officer.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Juvenile Justice Act for cruelty to a child and he has also been booked under sections of wrongful restraint and violence.

