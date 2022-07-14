scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Delhi: Happiness Utsav for nursery to Class 8 begins in all Govt schools today

The AAP government had introduced the Happiness Curriculum in 2018.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 10:59:41 am
Schools have been provided with a day-to-day itinerary of daily activities that all students of nursery to Class 8 have to participate in. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A two-week long ‘Happiness Utsav’ for nursery to Class 8 will begin Thursday in all Delhi government schools with a session with lifestyle coach Gaur Gopal Das on the first day, said officials.

The festival is supposed to be a celebration of four years of the Delhi government’s Happiness Curriculum. Schools have been provided with a day-to-day itinerary of daily activities that all students of nursery to Class 8 have to participate in over the next two weeks. These include activities on mindful listening, mindful seeing, and stories.

The AAP government had introduced the Happiness Curriculum in 2018. ‘Happiness classes’ are conducted during the first 45 minutes of every school day for children from classes 1 to class 8, and twice a week for nursery and kindergarten students.

With the stated objectives of developing self-awareness and “mindfulness”, critical thinking and inquiry, and enabling expression, among others; the classes involve “mindfulness” sessions, storytelling and teacher-student interactions.

