Delhi: Halt station for Green and Pink Metro lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Tuesday inaugurated the city’s first ‘halt station’ at Punjabi Bagh West Metro station to provide an interchange facility between the Green and Pink lines. The station was inaugurated by DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh.

According to officials, the DMRC has built a station that connects two operational corridors for the first time. The platforms are 155 metres in length and are connected by a 212-metre long Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with two extra-large lifts on each platform to carry 26 passengers each.

The station will provide interconnectivity between line 5 or the Green line (Brigadier Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar) and line 7 or the Pink line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar).

Earlier, people used to either take a rickshaw or walk for 20 minutes after exiting the Pink line Metro station, to board the Green line towards Bahadurgarh and outer parts of the city like Nangloi and Mundka.

With the halt platform in place, commuters who want to interchange between the two lines can use the FOB and board trains without any hassle. “There will be boarding and deboarding facilities on this station as a result of which passengers interchanging trains between the Green and Pink lines will be able to use the facility,” said a DMRC official.