Delhi: Half of Covid dead under municipal corporations are safai karamcharis

More than half the deaths due to Covid among the staff of the three MCDs — North, South and East — have been of safai karamcharis. Of the 94 deaths among corporation employees due to Covid, 49 are sanitation workers, as per data accessed by The Indian Express of the three MCDs.

Around 50,000 sanitation workers, including both permanent and temporary, are engaged in the three MCDs doing jobs such as collecting garbage. They have also been involved in sanitisation work since the Covid pandemic broke out. The data shows that 16 of 29 deaths in South MCD, 25 of 49 in North MCD and 8 of 16 deaths in East MCD were of those engaged in sanitation exercises.

After sanitation workers, most deaths have been of healthcare workers — 13. This includes five doctors, of whom two were in South body’s health units, one in East MCD’s Swami Dayanand Hospital and a professor of medicine and senior chief medical officer at Hindu Rao Hospital. Seven deaths have been of people from the education department, with some of those engaged in ration distribution, said a senior civic body official.

Four teachers, two principals and a school attendant have also died due to Covid.

Nirmal Jain, mayor of East Delhi, said a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family of each EDMC staffer who dies due to Covid, while a policy is being framed so that their dependents can get jobs.

Rajendra Mewati, Delhi Nagar Nigam Safai Mazdoor Sangh’s incharge, said masks and sanitisers are given to supervisors and it does not trickle down to sanitation workers in most cases.

“There should be proper arrangements for these things. Also, every sanitation worker should be given Rs 1 crore compensation in a week and permanent jobs for their dependents. What happens mostly is that one or two are given benefits, Photo sessions are held with their family members, while files of other people are kept in process, leading to inordinate delay,” he said.

Jain said that seven people in East Delhi have already been paid, and in other cases they are waiting for some certificates from the hospital or other details. “We are also constantly following up with the Delhi government to give Rs 1 crore to those who died on Covid duty as announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal.”

Mayor of North MCD Jai Prakash said a dependent in each family would get a job. “We are also sending a file to the Delhi government demanding Rs 1 crore for those who have died on Covid duty.”

Also, a relief fund between Rs 5 to 10 lakh is being arranged, he said.

A senior official of South MCD said that Rs 10 lakh each would be given to the family of people who have lost their lives due to Covid, a job to a family member, and a flat would be allotted if the one who died was also holding a similar facility.