Delhi gyms seek reopening ahead of DDMA meet

Gyms across the national capital requested the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to allow them to reopen for business as DDMA is set to hold a meeting today at 12 pm today regarding relaxation in Covid norms.

DDMA will review the Covid situation and discuss the re-opening of schools and easing of other restrictions like reopening of gyms, spas, and lifting of night curfew.

Delhi News | Follow Live Updates

“Today is a big day and the gym owners and trainers are eagerly waiting for the decision of DDMA. We hope we’ll be allowed to reopen the gyms,” the Delhi Gym Association said.

The association added that about five lakh people are dependent on gyms for their livelihood. “Gym owners have already suffered a lot due to the lockdowns and all of them are buried under debts. We request the authorities to let us reopen our gyms and get back to making Delhi fitter again,” Chirag Sethi, the vice president of the association, said.

He added, “The survival of five lakh families is directly dependent on this decision. Gyms have been open in other states and no spike in cases have been seen. We request the authorities to let us open our gyms to help us tide through this pandemic. In the past, we have followed all SOPs and we will continue to do so. We hope for a favourable decision this time.”

DDMA had ordered the closure of gyms for the first time in December when cases shot up in Delhi.