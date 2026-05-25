Delhi: Gymkhana prepares to move court, staff worry about uncertain future

Members of Delhi Gymkhana Club have started a signature campaign to authorise the club to move court against the Centre’s decision to take back the land that the elite institution occupies in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi.

On Friday, the Land and Development Office under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs wrote to the Secretary of the club initiating the “re-entry and resumption of [the] premises” at 2 Safdarjung Road. Clause 4 of the lease deed allows the government to take back the leased property, if it or any part of it is required for a public purpose.

Major Atul Dev (Retd), a senior member of the club who has been handling its legal matters, had told The Indian Express on Saturday that the club would file a petition seeking a stay on the order.