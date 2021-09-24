Delhi Gymkhana Club to preserve CCTV footage: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the central government-appointed administrator of the Delhi Gymkhana Club to preserve CCTV footage of its premises.

The direction came from a three-judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar while hearing pleas, including those against the February 15, 2021, order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) suspending the Club’s general committee and handing over the administration to a central government nominee.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar, said one of the appellants had raised the apprehension that “someone is trying to destroy or manipulate the record in the office” and added “it is not necessary for us to examine this grievance at present. However, since CCTV camera is installed on the premises… we direct the administrator to ensure that footage/recording from today onwards is preserved until further orders…”

The order came after a counsel appearing for a “whistle-blower” told the bench that “what is being done is they are destroying the evidence”. He added that the administrator has been changed thrice and several people have been removed.

When the counsel representing the administrator claimed these are not “correct statements”, the bench observed, “Does not matter, there is no harm in accepting this suggestion that recording be preserved.”

The bench said, “It is a serious grievance” and asked, “what remains in the inquiry if the record is destroyed?”

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the administrator is appointed by the Centre and that the CCTV footage will be preserved.