What’s at stake in Delhi Gymkhana land row? Nearly 500 decades-old trees

The survey was led by naturalist Vijay Dhasmana and environmentalist Dr Roli Shukla Thapar, along with citizen volunteers. (Express Photo)

As the Delhi High Court hears the dispute over the proposed takeover of the Delhi Gymkhana Club’s land, a new survey has documented 486 mature trees across 51 species — highlighting the ecological value of one of Central Delhi’s largest green spaces.

In June, a HC bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna warned that the city would “suffocate” if heritage green spaces gave way to concrete and underscored the ecological value of preserving the campus. The Land and Development Office (L&DO) has initiated eviction proceedings against the Club, a move that is being challenged before the High Court.

Why only mature trees were counted

The survey was led by naturalist Vijay Dhasmana and environmentalist Dr Roli Shukla Thapar, along with citizen volunteers. The team documented only mature trees with a girth exceeding 50 cm — many of them decades old and individually geotagged for the first time — using field visits, species identification and GPS-based mapping to create a digital inventory.