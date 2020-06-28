Delhi Gymkhana Club functioning prejudicial to ‘public interest’: NCLT

At the Club, on Thursday. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) At the Club, on Thursday. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

The Principal Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) held that the affairs of Delhi Gymkhana Club were being conducted in a manner prejudicial to “public interest” and therefore the same must be probed by a five-member committee.

The five-member committee, to be appointed by the central government, a single-member Bench of acting president B S V Prakash Kumar said, should look into the affairs of the club, the utility of the land leased by the government and whether the constructions done at the club were done with or without requisite approvals.

The committee shall also suggest changes in the articles of Memorandum of Association of the club, the membership rules and regulations, the waitlist, and whether the colonial-era club was following all the rules of Section 8 of the Companies Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd