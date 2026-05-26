30-yr wait; Government, Armed Forces skew: why getting into Gymkhana is so tough

Why is there so much chatter in certain elite circles about the central government’s notice to Delhi Gymkhana Club taking back the land on which it stands?

To many, Delhi Gymkhana, the rarified social hub of mostly retired high-ranking government officials and armed forces officers and their families, is a symbol of the privileges that India’s post-Independence bureaucratic elite have for decades claimed as entitlement.

The club that sprawls over 27.3 acres of leafy greenery in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, has only about 14,000 members – and the wait times for those who apply to enter its charming premises as members can famously stretch into decades.

There isn’t much in the public domain about the process of applying for and acquiring membership of Gymkhana Club, but according to long-time members familiar with the process, the procedure has traditionally included multiple layers of scrutiny aimed at maintaining the club’s standards, culture, and legacy, and keeping out allegedly undesirable “outsiders”.

The process of granting memberships was disrupted after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in 2020 sharply criticised the allegedly “imperial” mindset still prevalent at the club, and went on to subsequently appoint a committee to run its affairs.

Before this happened, a person who wished to become a member first had to collect a form from the club’s offices. “Every application form had to be endorsed by two members, a proposer and a seconder,” Urmila Gupta, a former civil servant who was among the first women members of the club with full voting rights, said.

After submission, the application form would be vetted by a committee of the club in order to verify the candidate’s details. As and when the actual vacancy arose, the candidate, along with their spouse, would be called for an “At Home” at the club, which was an informal interaction and interview with the members of the General Committee (GC).

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Like most of the older legacy clubs across the country, the purpose of the interview essentially was gatekeeping and screening – it was intended for the GC to determine first-hand the suitability of the candidate for the membership of the club.

“This interaction takes place to ensure that the candidate fits into the milieu of the club,” Gupta said.

Members said that usually two rounds of interviews were conducted, during which applicants were assessed on aspects such as their professional background, and economic and financial standing, including whether they would be capable of paying subscription fees and other club charges on time.

Applicants were also asked about how they can contribute positively to the institution, including adding value to the club, employee welfare, and the overall functioning and culture of the establishment.

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This process was followed by balloting. The GC, which is made up of 17 members, took a vote on the candidate. Any candidate who got four negative votes was rejected, Gupta said. However, there was a process by which a second chance could be given to the candidate, she said.

Membership of the club has traditionally been skewed towards officers of the civil services and the armed forces.

Gupta said members of the civil services and armed forces get around 65%, or two-thirds of the vacancies that open up, with the rest being divided equally between the children of members, and applicants from the general public.

Some other members gave other numbers on how the split was decided, but they confirmed the broad skew towards civil services and armed forces officers.

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The waiting period has been approximately 20 years for members of the civil services and armed forces, and around 30 years for children of the members. For the general public, the waiting period has lasted between 25-30 years.

However, many applicants for membership have claimed to have had to wait for longer in queue. An NCR-based professional said: “When I applied back in 2007 or 2008, I was told chaalis saal lagenge… I remember thinking that I would have a chance at becoming a member when I would be in my 80s…”

This applicant mused about what could happen to the application fees that she had submitted if the club was in fact forced to wind up. “I think I paid around Rs 60,000 at the time. Am I going to lose that money?” she said.

Children of club members can start using the facilities of the club as dependent members at a certain age. A member who wished to remain anonymous said that he initially became associated with the club as a dependent member because his father had been a member since the early 1970s.

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As per the system, dependent members become eligible for “green card” status after turning 21. Green card holders do not have voting rights in the club.

Following this, Gupta explained that at the age of around 43, after being voted on by the GC, they get a “Use of Club Premises” (UCP) card. Then, as and when a vacancy arises, these individuals can eventually be upgraded to permanent card membership, depending on seniority, she said.

Out of the club’s almost 14,000 members, 5,600 are permanent members, which is the maximum limit allowed by the club’s rules, and the majority of the rest are children of club members who are not permanent voting members.

“There are also some smaller categories like Eminent Guests, which are given UCPs at the discretion of the GC, or unmarried daughters of members,” Gupta said, adding that these categories are well defined in the club’s Articles of Association.