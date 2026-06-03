For 700 Delhi Gymkhana Club employees, one question looms: What happens to us?

As the government moves to take over the premises, staff members express concern over loans and family welfare

Written by: Devansh Mittal
4 min readNew DelhiJun 3, 2026 11:53 AM IST
delhi gymkhana clubGymkhana club in Delhi. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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For 36-year-old Nitesh Kumar, the Delhi Gymkhana Club was never a symbol of privilege or power. It was the place that gave him the confidence to take a home loan of Rs 30 lakh and buy a flat in Dwarka.

When he took out the loan five months ago, he was counting on his job as a bartender at the Club to help him pay his EMIs over the next 30 years.

But his dreams were dashed on May 22 when the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) asked the Club to hand over its premises, as the 27.3-acre plot on Safdarjung Road — on which it stands — is required for “strengthening and securing defence infrastructure”.

“When we got to know about this, I broke down in front of my son,” Kumar says. “I did not eat or drink water for a day. I had counted on this job to pay back the loan in 30 years.”

Gymkhana Nitesh Kumar, Gymkhana club worker, Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

Not being able to pay his EMI is not the only concern he has today though. While he is looking for a new job, he also has to find a place for his family to live.

Kumar is among the hundreds of jhuggi dwellers who have been asked to vacate their homes near the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg and shift to DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) flats in Savda Ghevra. He had no plans to shift to Savda Ghevra as he had already bought a flat in Dwarka.

Kumar is one of around 700 staff members who work at the Club.

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While 260 among them are permanent employees, 120 are contractual workers and the rest are daily wagers.

In a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Gymkhana Employees’ Union has said that nearly 3,500 family members are directly or indirectly dependent on such people who work at the Club. “Most employees also have home loans, education loans and other financial obligations. If the functioning of the club is disrupted, these employees and their families could face severe economic and social hardship,” the appeal said.

Nitin Kumar Tamta (39), who works as a cook at the Club on a daily wage basis, has reluctantly begun to look for a new job. He is yet to hear from the places he has approached for a job.

“I have been working here for more than 10 years. I am now emotionally attached to other people who work at the Club,” he says.

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Gymkhana club worker Nitin Kumar Tamta, Gymkhana club worker (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Recalling an instance when he had become unconscious in the kitchen a few years ago, Tamta says, “The staff rushed me to a hospital and took care of everything.”

His immediate concern though is his mother, who suffered a paralysis attack recently. “If the Club closes and I do not get another job, buying medicines for her will become difficult,” he adds.

In-charge of takeaway food orders, Amit Acharya (41) has spent more than two decades at the Club and knows exactly how some members like their Butter Chicken prepared and how others prefer their tea with toast.

Gymkhana club worker Amit Acharya, Gymkhana club worker (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

His immediate concern – how is he going to fund his daughter’s cochlear implant.

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“My daughter has complete hearing loss. I was going to take a loan from the Gymkhana Janata Co-operative Society, which gives us staff members loans at just 1% interest rate. How will I get her treated now?” he asks.

Santosh Kumar (50), who works as a helper at the Club’s library, also wanted to take a loan from the co-operative society since one of his four daughters wants to learn Japanese. He is also wondering how he will fulfil her wish.

Gymkhana club worker Santosh Kumar, Gymkhana club worker (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

While the MoHUA has maintained that the process of resuming leased land would continue, the Club has approached the Delhi High Court. The court has since recorded the Centre’s assurance that no eviction would take place without following due process.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

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