Delhi: Gym trainer shot in the head ‘over interfaith marriage’

A 26-year-old gym trainer was shot in the head, allegedly by a man who objected to his sister marrying him, in Northwest Delhi’s Model Town on Saturday night.

Police said the accused, Shahnawaz, was upset with Deva Chand marrying his sister because the two are from different faiths.

While Chand is critical, Shahnawaz (21) and his friend Hrithik (20) have been apprehended. Police said they were trying to flee Delhi and were caught within six hours of the crime. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against them.

Police said Deva and the 25-year-old woman got married in July this year, against the wishes of their parents.

While Deva’s family came to terms with it, his wife’s family cut ties with her, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night when he and his wife had gone to meet the accused in Model Town.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, “We received information around midnight that Deva was on a bike with two men. The pillion riders fired at him and fled. We identified the accused and sent our teams to catch them. They have been apprehended and are being questioned.”

Police claim that Shahnawaz has confessed to the crime and said that he was “upset and angry” over his sister’s marriage.

Deva’s wife told The Indian Express, “My husband and I got married at a temple this year. Last night, Shahnawaz called Deva and said that he wanted to meet us. It’s been three months since I have spoken to my brother… I was happy and we went to meet him. However, they dropped me off at Model Town and went on their bike. I returned home, and received a call later that night about the firing. I want Shahnawaz to be punished. They (my family) have been against my marriage and they even stopped talking to me. I didn’t know that he would do this to his brother-in-law. I know he was upset, but I never expected this would happen. I want my husband to be alright…”

The woman’s family members, who live in Jahangirpuri, refused to speak to the media on Sunday.

The woman, who works at a private firm in Delhi, has known Deva since they were teenagers and they studied in the same school.

Nanak, Deva’s father, said: “Her family has always been against this. They threatened us but we ignored everything. We accepted our daughter-in-law… Her brother should be punished. How could he hurt Deva? He was always good to others.”

The family lives in Adarsh Nagar.

Police said that they have recovered the two pistols used in the crime as well as Deva’s Royal Enfield bike from the two accused.