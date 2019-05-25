Delhi gym trainer shot dead: Gang member’s last words, ‘Tumhe hum banaate hain TikTok ka hero’

The murder of a gym trainer, who had over 500,000 followers on TikTok, has been linked to a gang war brewing in South West Delhi, where two men from the Manjeet Mahal gang were recently killed in a daylight shootout, police said.

Police reached the conclusion after they picked up a juvenile in connection with the murder of Mohit Mor, who was shot at least 13 times by the juvenile and two other men. Police claimed the juvenile was being inducted into a gang and shot at Mohit to “prove himself”.

Police said Mohit did not have a criminal record, but had allegedly taken a loan of Rs 30 lakh which he was yet to pay back. According to police, he had sought protection from top associates of the Manjeet Mahal gang, including Vikas Dalal and Pradeep Solanki. However, when Dalal and Solanki were gunned down in Dwarka Mor on May 19, Mohit’s protection was gone.

“The juvenile had joined the Sandeep Pehalwan gang and he was chosen to kill Mohit so he could prove himself. His associates were identified as Sandeep Pehalwan, who has seven criminal cases against him; Vikas, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 and faces 10 criminal cases; and Rohit, who has a Rs 25,000 reward and is involved in a criminal case,” said DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

The juvenile’s parents have been informed and he is being counselled before he is shifted to a correctional home.

The juvenile was allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. Police also claimed he was wearing the same clothes as seen in the CCTV footage of Mohit’s death.

According to police, on May 21, Sandeep made a video call to the minor asking him to meet him and other associates in Najafgarh. “He gave the weapon to the minor and the other associates,” Yadav said.

Police claimed that Mohit’s friend Mangu had invested Rs 30 lakh in a property in Mohan Garden. However, Mangu was allegedly killed in a gang war and Mohit was left to return the money. “Mor was also a partner in the investment,” Yadav said.

When he didn’t return the money, the accused turned up outside a photocopy shop where Mohit was showing his friend videos he had recently made on TikTok. As per the eyewitness statement to police, the accused persons told Mohit: “Tumhe hum banaate hain TikTok ka hero (We’ll make you a TikTok hero)”, after which they shot him.

Based on the eyewitness statement, police investigated a local rivalry over TikTok as well as a gym supplements business Mohit was a part of. Eventually, they learned about the loan and joined the dots. Police said they are looking for other members of the gang.