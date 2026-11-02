A unique challenge for enforcement teams along Delhi-Gurugram border — weekend market 

As the ban on the entry of non-BS-VI compliant vehicles in the Capital kicked off on Sunday, the enforcement teams saw a unique challenge at the Delhi-Gurugram border.

Hundreds of vendors occupied a key stretch near Kapashera, barricades became invisible, traffic police officers could not be seen, and vehicles passed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) toll booth unchecked by evening — all because of the weekend market.

The main entry points from Gurugram to Delhi — the Rajokri border, the Dwarka Expressway toll, the Bijwasan border, and the Kapashera border — all had traffic police officers, Delhi Transport officials, and even Gurugram Police officers when the checking of vehicles started on Sunday morning.