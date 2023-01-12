scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital gets new labour room, dental facility

The new labour room is equipped with 15 additional beds and two tables, while the new Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics wing of the dental department will have five experienced specialists and a dedicated area with state-of-the-art dental chairs.

GTB hospital labour room dental facilityMedical Director Dr Giri added that there are a limited number of government hospitals providing specialised orthodontic treatment, especially in East and Northeast Delhi which harbour nearly one-third of Delhi's population. (File)

The Delhi Government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in East Delhi Wednesday opened a new labour room with 15 additional beds and two tables at its Mother and Child Building.

Officials said that the new facility would help decrease overcrowding in the old labour room. The Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department in the hospital caters to the needs of the Trans-Yamuna population and also adjoining Uttar Pradesh.

“There are approximately 1,800 to 2,000 child delivery cases per month, including 500 Caesarean section cases. With the addition of the new facility the quality of patient care shall improve, reducing the problem of overcrowding,” said Medical Director Dr Subhash Giri.

Dr Giri added that a new facility Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics of the dental department has also been started in the GTB hospital by Dr Harpreet Grewal, professor, Department of Dentistry with Dr Namita Kalra as its head.

“Orthodontics is one of the dental specialties that deals with the prevention, interception and correction of malocclusion (i.e. irregular teeth and dentofacial deformities) thus creating a pleasing and beautiful smile in people from all ages from infants to adolescents to adults,” said Dr Giri.

Dr Giri added that there are a limited number of government hospitals providing specialised orthodontic treatment, especially in East and Northeast Delhi which harbour nearly one-third of Delhi’s population.

“Until recently, patients mostly from the lower and middle-class society had to travel long distances to seek such specialised treatment to nearby other tertiary care institutions like AIIMS/ MAIDS which themselves have an ever-growing patient waiting list or remain contented without treatment resulting with a huge unmet patients treatment need in the area,” he said.

With the increasing patient load and for benefitting the needy at large, the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and GTBH have developed this new facility of Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopaedics with five experienced specialists and a dedicated area with state-of-the-art dental chairs.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 12:18 IST
