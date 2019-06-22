Toll lawlessness: Woman employee punched in face at Kherki Daula plaza

In a span of less than 10 hours on Friday morning, two incidents of violence against employees were reported from Kherki Daula toll plaza. While a woman toll collector was manhandled and punched in the face by a commuter when she refused to let him pass without paying tax, another employee was hit by a car after he tried to stop a man from leaving without paying.

Police said they have arrested the man who assaulted the woman employee, Santoshi Kumari. “He has been identified as Manjeet, a resident of Shikohpur village. He is around 40 years old and runs a gym in the village,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subash Boken, adding that they are looking for the accused in the other case.

Officials at the toll plaza said they have filed complaints with police, who registered cases and obtained number plate details from CCTV footage.

Explained Hope was less violence According to officials at the toll plaza, out of 250 employees, 40 are women recruited through the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. “When women toll operators were deployed here for the first time in 2017, we expected incidents of violence would reduce in a big way. There has been some reduction, but not to the extent we expected. We thought people would not misbehave with women, but it seems commuters have no problem boxing or hitting women either, as it happened today,” said Rajendra Bhati, Project Head at Skylark.

“The first incident took place around 1.30 am in lane 23, when a commuter tried to drive through without paying tax. Our employee, Dinesh, tried to stop him, but the driver abused him and hit him with his car before driving off,” said Kirpal Singh, PRO of Skylark, the toll operator.

He said Dinesh was taken to a private hospital and administered first aid.

“The second incident took place around 8.50 am in lane 27, where one of our women employees was collecting tax. The commuter became violent because she, and a male employee standing outside the booth, insisted he pay tax. She was left bleeding from her nose after the confrontation. We have submitted complaints to police regarding both incidents,” said the PRO.

Footage of the second incident captured by two CCTVs — one inside the toll booth and one outside — shows Kumari sitting in the booth as the commuter’s black vehicle draws in. The camera outside shows him exchanging words with a male employee, even as the boom barrier remains closed. A few seconds later, the commuter, dressed in black shorts and a blue T-shirt, gets out, walks up to the boom barrier and pushes it.

As he walks back to his vehicle, he gets into a confrontation with the woman employee, who he first slaps. Even as she tries to defend herself, and her colleagues rush to her aid, he lands a punch on her nose.

The commuter is pushed away by the male employee and Kumari covers her face with her hand, while another employee rushes out of the neighbouring toll booth to defend her.

The commuter, meanwhile, flees in his vehicle. The entire incident took place in under three minutes. In the complaint submitted at the Kherki Daula police station, Kumari said the issue began when she asked the driver for toll.

“He said he is a local. I asked him to show the RC, to which he said ‘I am from Shikohpur. Everyone here sees me and lets me drive through. I am that person who fired a shot and left’. He then started abusing and threatened to kill me,” said Kumari.

“He said ‘nobody can do anything to me’, removed the boom and started punching me. I sustained injuries to my nose, mouth and hand. Blood started oozing out of my nose. While leaving, he said, ‘I am the dada of this area. If I pick you up and take you, you will not be able to show your face anywhere’,” she alleged.

The incidents come a month after a similar one at the plaza on May 16, when two men threatened an employee with what was believed to be a gun. The accused were later arrested and identified as a physics teacher at a private school and an MBA student.

The gun they were brandishing was found to be a toy gun, purchased from a shop in Delhi.

In another incident in April, some commuters in an Innova had tried to run over a toll collector who tried to stop them from passing without paying tax. The men had dragged the collector on the bonnet of their car for several metres, after which they abducted him and beat him up in an isolated area.