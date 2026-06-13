‘Relatives not visiting us’: Dwarka Expressway residents seek toll relief for e-cabs, school buses

The toll rate at the Bijwasan plaza on the Dwarka Expressway for private cars and ordinary vehicles for a single trip costs Rs 225, while a return journey is priced at Rs 340. (Express/File photo)

Prompted by the burden of increasing school bus fees and inflated cab fares due to high toll charges, a residents’ body in Gurgaon has approached the authorities seeking toll concessions and improved pass facilities for regular commuters on the Dwarka Expressway.

The Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXPGDA) submitted a formal request on June 11 to the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The letter was addressed to Vishal Chauhan, CMD of IHMCL, with a copy marked to Akash Padhi, NHAI Project Director for the Dwarka Expressway.

The association has requested concessions specifically for registered school buses and electric passenger vehicles, including e-taxis, operating within the National Capital Region (NCR).