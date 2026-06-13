‘Relatives not visiting us’: Dwarka Expressway residents seek toll relief for e-cabs, school buses
The Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association submitted a formal request to the Indian Highways Management Company Limited and NHAI seeking concessions specifically for registered school buses and electric passenger vehicles, including e-taxis.
Prompted by the burden of increasing school bus fees and inflated cab fares due to high toll charges, a residents’ body in Gurgaon has approached the authorities seeking toll concessions and improved pass facilities for regular commuters on the Dwarka Expressway.
The Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXPGDA) submitted a formal request on June 11 to the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The letter was addressed to Vishal Chauhan, CMD of IHMCL, with a copy marked to Akash Padhi, NHAI Project Director for the Dwarka Expressway.
The association has requested concessions specifically for registered school buses and electric passenger vehicles, including e-taxis, operating within the National Capital Region (NCR).
“What prompted the letter was the fact that schools have had to pass on the increased transport costs to us, and also that the toll amount is often way more than half of the total fare, especially for short journeys. Due to the steep toll fee, even relatives and friends have reduced visiting us,” Sunil Sareen, deputy convenor of the association, told The Indian Express.
The DXPGDA stated that these measures would reduce operating costs, encourage shared mobility, and directly benefit thousands of daily commuters and school-going children.
Request for quarterly and annual recharge options
The association also urged the NHAI to introduce quarterly and annual recharge options for local commuter passes at the Bijwasan Toll Plaza. The memorandum highlighted that offering longer-duration subscriptions, along with suitable discounts, would reduce the inconvenience of frequent renewals and encourage greater adoption of local passes.
Story continues below this ad
To further streamline pass management, the DXPGDA also pressed for an upgraded, user-friendly digital facility on the NHAI website and mobile application, so they can check their recharge history and detailed toll usage, track the number of trips used and remaining eligibility, and receive alerts regarding low balances and impending pass expiry.
The residents’ body highlighted that the Dwarka Expressway has emerged as a crucial urban transport corridor connecting Delhi and Gurgaon. Implementing these initiatives, the association noted, would significantly improve commuter convenience, promote the use of public and green transport, and build public confidence in the national highway tolling system.
An NHAI officer said the matter would be examined and that any final decision has to be taken at the headquarters level.
Current toll rates
The toll rate at the Bijwasan plaza on the Dwarka Expressway for private cars and ordinary vehicles for a single trip costs Rs 225, while a return journey is priced at Rs 340. The monthly pass for 50 trips is Rs 7,550, and the concessional pass for residents within a 20-kilometer radius is now Rs 350.
Story continues below this ad
Commercial cabs face steeper rates, with a single crossing at Rs 365, a return fare of Rs 550, and a 50-trip monthly pass at Rs 12,195. For buses and trucks, the toll is Rs 765 for a single journey and Rs 1,150 for a return trip.
The association had earlier written to the chief ministers of Delhi and Haryana, and other authorities, requesting public transport connectivity for the area, with residents currently dependent heavily on private vehicles and cabs.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More