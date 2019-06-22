Kherki Daula Plaza violence: Woman says scared to return to work

Manhandled and punched in the face by a man who refused to pay a toll, a 20-year-old toll operator at Kherki Daula plaza has told The Indian Express that she is unsure of returning to work.

“I am very scared. The man didn’t just hit me, he also saw my face and said that if he abducted me, I would be so ashamed I would not be able to show my face anywhere. That is what has left me most scared… I do not know if I will return to work there. I may look for another job. I will decide in a few days,” Santoshi Kumari said.

Daughter of a farmer in Jhansi, she started working at the toll booth a year ago.

“My parents are not rich people. We have very little money, which is why I did not pursue my education after completing schooling. Instead, I decided to start working to be able to support them. I am now simultaneously pursuing a BA course from Bundelkhand University through correspondence. I am in my first year,” she said.

She added: “After the assault, people at the plaza brought me to the Government Hospital in Sector 10. Doctors said I needed to be admitted. They are going to conduct an X-Ray and see if I need surgery.”