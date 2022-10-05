Delhi Gurdwara committee to set up low-cost cardiology unit, provide free tests

To provide affordable health and cardio consultation service to underprivileged and weaker sections of society, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will start a low-cost cardiology unit at its dispensary Gurdwara Bangla Sahib by November.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said they have begun the process for setting up equipment such as ECG machine, TMT, stress test system, biomonitors, pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrator and blood pressure monitors Guru Harkrishan Poly Clinic.

He said they intend to provide free consultation service to around 400-500 heart patients daily. He added they would do the diagnostic tests at the cheapest rates in the country on a no-profit, no-loss basis.

The DSGMC also plans to provide free medical check-up camps for the underprivileged so that early detection can raise community awareness of cardiovascular diseases and ways to prevent them, said Kalka.

It has set up four diagnostic machines for dialysis, and a machine each for ultrasound, X-Ray and MRI & CT scans with an initial cost of around Rs 8 crore, he said. So far, around 250,00 patients from different walks of life benefitted from this centre, he added.

DGMC commissioned a mammography machine for breast cancer screening at Rs 45 lakh last month, Kalka said.”At present, mammography tests are being done to detect and diagnose breast cancer only at Rs 800. Women who have been advised tests by private hospitals to look for early signs of breast cancer are availing this facility to cut medical expenses,” said Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, chairman Guru Harkrishan Polyclinic.