scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

2 men snatch woman’s phone outside NKS hospital in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh

The hospital administration has also written to the Delhi Police complaining that multiple incidents of phone and chain snatching have been reported outside the hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place outside the NKS Super Speciality Hospital Friday around 7 pm.

Two unidentified men on a scooter snatched a woman’s phone in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area Friday evening.

According to the police, the incident took place outside the NKS Super Speciality Hospital Friday around 7 pm. A video of the incident shows the woman talking on her phone. Two men come on a scooter and the pillion rider snatches her phone. The woman tries to chase them but they manage to escape.

After some time, a local informed the police about the incident.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said: “…We have registered a case based on the video and DD entry. Efforts are being made to contact the complainant but she’s not traceable so far. We are analysing CCTVs and trying to nab the… persons.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamityPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamity

The hospital administration Saturday also wrote to the Delhi Police complaining that multiple incidents of phone and chain snatching have been reported outside the hospital.

“The cases of mobile and chain snatching are increasing day by day. The patients, relatives of the patients and the hospital complained this has been happening for sometime now, while passing outside the hospital. Yesterday (Friday), also an incident of snatching took place outside the hospital which is condemnable… To stop such incidents, instructions should be given to increase barricading and police presence outside the hospital,” reads the letter signed by the general manager of the hospital.

More from Delhi

Responding to the letter, the DCP said: “Correspondence is being made to NKS admin to substantiate the claims made by them. No other incident of snatching has been noticed in the recent past outside the NKS Hospital area. However, positive steps have been and are being taken to better the policing in the area.”

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 03:49:25 pm
Next Story

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Here’s how they stack up

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement