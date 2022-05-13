Delhi: Guest teachers seek end to practice of discontinuing their services during holidays

With the start of school summer vacations in Delhi, the services of roughly 22,000 guest teachers have been discontinued for the duration of the holidays, an annual practice which has been opposed by the guest teachers’ association.

Since guest teachers working at Delhi’s government schools are paid on a per-day basis, their services are discontinued at the start of the nearly two-month-long summer vacation. Though their services were discontinued from May 11, the heads of schools have been authorised to engage them for works related to examinations and admissions, according to the administrative needs of the school, officials with the department said. School heads have also been authorised to engage guest teachers for conducting ongoing summer camps in these schools and all those engaged during the vacations will be paid as per norms, they pointed out.

“It is not correct to leave guest teachers unemployed for two months every year. Most of their families are dependent on the income from this job. Their pay has not been increased for five years and, in the meantime, the entire country is struggling because of inflation. A lot of guest teachers have loans and EMIs to pay off, so it is not correct to leave them unemployed for two months,” said Shoaib Rana, general secretary of the All India Guest Teachers’ Association.