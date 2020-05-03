Delhi: Over 100 guards at AIIMS quarantined

Over 100 security guards posted at AIIMS have been quarantined after several security personnel residing in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur tested positive for COVID-19. (File Photo) Over 100 security guards posted at AIIMS have been quarantined after several security personnel residing in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur tested positive for COVID-19. (File Photo)

Over 100 security guards posted at AIIMS have been quarantined after several security personnel residing in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur tested positive for COVID-19. Two security guards tested positive on Saturday.

At the country’s top medical institute, 22 healthcare workers, including nurses, hospital attendant, security guards and a doctor have tested positive so far.

The guards have been advised home isolation after 12 of them tested positive. While tracing their contacts, the administration found that many of them are from Kotla Mubarakpur, which is among the 96 containment zones in Delhi.

“We have asked over 100 security guards to go for home quarantine after it was discovered that all of them are residing in that area. The staff has also been reduced to ensure no further transmission. None of the staff members who have tested positive from our hospital were posted at COVID wards,” said Dr D K Sharma, medical superintendent of the hospital.

On April 26, the Delhi government had added some areas of Kotla Mubarakpur in the containment zones. Over 300 healthcare workers across the city have tested positive so far.

At Delhi government’s Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, around 50 healthcare workers have tested positive. The hospital’s director, Dr M M Kohli, has been in quarantine for 14 days.

Over 15 officials working in the control room of CATS ambulance services tested positive Friday night. The test reports of 50 others are awaited.

