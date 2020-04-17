Delhi: Guard blamed for virus tests negative

On April 8, the man’s sample was taken. (File Photo/Representational) On April 8, the man’s sample was taken. (File Photo/Representational)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): A 54-year-old man employed as a guard at a Defence Colony residence, against whom Delhi Police had filed an FIR following allegations that he infected three members of his employers’ family after hiding the fact that he visited Nizamuddin Markaz, has tested negative for coronavirus.

The FIR, which included IPC sections such as ‘negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease’, was filed on April 8. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur claimed at the time that “through local sources, we found out that he had visited the Nizamuddin Markaz”.

On April 8, the man’s sample was taken. As per the report by the Department of Microbiology, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, it was tested on April 11. The report came back negative. A resident of Southeast Delhi’s Okhla Phase II, the man had earlier been sent to a quarantine centre and is now back home.

On April 8, after the FIR was filed against the man, the SHO Defence Colony had sent a message to the RWA, informing residents that “the guard allegedly attended the Jamaat at Markaz, Nizamuddin, and is on the run”.

The man was at home and was sent to a quarantine centre by police. The SHO also advised residents “to be a bit more alert and keep watch on their domestic helps, drivers and guards”.

On Thursday, when asked about the man being persecuted baselessly, Thakur said the FIR had been registered after a complaint by his employer.

He said, “We had inquired from other colony guards who said he told them he had been to the Markaz. An FIR was filed but no coercive action was taken.”

Thakur claimed he is not privy to the result of the report.

A resident of Defence Colony who is in touch with the man said: “We have spoken to him; he says he did not visit the Markaz. The FIR was filed only because of his religion.”

Defence Colony RWA president Major (retired) Ranjit Singh said everyone owes the man an apology. Meanwhile, Thakur insisted that “technical surveillance shows that days before the case was registered, the man had visited Nizamuddin area as per his phone location”.

