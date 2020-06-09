scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 08, 2020
COVID19

Delhi: Guard arrested for ‘stealing’ jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore

Police have recovered diamond, gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 80 lakh from him.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 9, 2020 1:31:45 am
Guard arrested, jewellery showroom, Delhi police, Delhi news, Indian express news Raids are on to nab his associate, police said. (Representational)

A 41-year-old private security guard of a jewellery showroom in South Extension-II has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth around Rs 1.50 crore with his associate last week. Police have recovered diamond, gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 80 lakh from him. Raids are on to nab his associate, police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 08: Latest News

Advertisement