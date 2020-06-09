Delhi: Guard arrested for ‘stealing’ jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore

Raids are on to nab his associate, police said. (Representational) Raids are on to nab his associate, police said. (Representational)

A 41-year-old private security guard of a jewellery showroom in South Extension-II has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth around Rs 1.50 crore with his associate last week. Police have recovered diamond, gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 80 lakh from him. Raids are on to nab his associate, police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.