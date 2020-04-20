Delhi’s GTB Hospital to reopen OPD, other services

“Non-COVID-19 patients suffering from emergency conditions and chronic ailments shall not be denied services available at GTB Hospital,” the directive said. “Non-COVID-19 patients suffering from emergency conditions and chronic ailments shall not be denied services available at GTB Hospital,” the directive said.

Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital would restore back all its services “as far as possible”, including OPD, to provide care to non-COVID-19 patients. Directions regarding this were issued by medical director Dr Sunil Kumar Saturday.

The decision was taken after a video conference was held a day earlier, chaired by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, that focused on services for non-COVID patients.

“Non-COVID-19 patients suffering from emergency conditions and chronic ailments shall not be denied services available at GTB Hospital. In other words, all services in GTBH must be restored back to normal as far as possible,” the directive said.

Containment zones now at 80

The list of containment zones in the capital is now 80. The new zones added Sunday are: Tilak Vihar area of Tilak Nagar, where 27 cases have been found; EA block, Inderpuri; a plot near DC office, Kapashera.

