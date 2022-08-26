scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

At Delhi’s GTB hospital, a less invasive procedure to treat patients of brain stroke, paralysis

According to GTB hospital Medical Director Dr Subhash Giri, the service was started in July and five patients have been treated so far.

The procedure will be conducted by the neurosurgery department on patients suffering from vascular emergencies like aneurysmal bleed, AVM bleed, stroke. (File)

The Delhi government’s Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital has become the first state government-run hospital to provide the procedure of endovascular intervention which will help patients of brain stroke and paralysis.

According to GTB hospital Medical Director Dr Subhash Giri, the service was started in July and five patients have been treated so far. “The neurosurgery department of the hospital is providing state- of-the-art services to patients suffering from vascular emergencies like Aneurysmal Bleed/AVM Bleed/Stroke by endovascular method. This is a highly
specialised procedure and for the first time, a Delhi government hospital has this service,” Dr Giri said.

He added that this procedure will help patients of brain stroke and paralysis. “If a patient comes within six hours of the stroke and paralysis, the endovascular intervention will be helpful,” he added.

According to Dr Giri, endovascular procedure uses a minimally invasive approach. Surgeons make punctures into the artery with a needle and then thread small flexible tubes called catheters through the blood vessels to reach the damaged area.
The lack of an incision results in less blood loss and faster recovery.

The procedure will be conducted by the neurosurgery department on patients suffering from vascular emergencies like aneurysmal bleed, AVM bleed, stroke. “The treatment from admission to discharge will be free of cost,” added Dr Giri.

Currently eight beds have been kept for the procedure out of which four are for paralysis patients and four for brain stroke patients. Dr Giri added that the number of beds will be increased after a formal announcement which will be done
next month.

He added that considering the high percentage of stroke cases in India, high mortality and morbidity, it is need of hour to streamline endovascular interventions to give state-of-the-art care to patients suffering with acute ischemic stroke.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 08:18:21 pm
Premium
