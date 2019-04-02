Delhi: Grocery shopping with son, DTC driver gunned down

A 46-year-old DTC bus driver was gunned down by multiple people, including a woman, in front of his five-year-old son in Northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur on Sunday.

Advertising

Police claimed the victim, Hakmuddin, could have been killed over a longstanding rivalry with another family. According to police, Hakmuddin’s younger brother Shehzad married a local dancer, whose family objected to the marriage. The woman’s brother was shot dead, allegedly by Shehzad’s brothers, during a street brawl nine months ago, following which tension had been high between the two families, police said.

“We are looking at the personal enmity angle in the case. We have not made any arrest so far,” said DCP (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur. Police have detained two people from the woman’s family and are examining CCTV footage of the incident.

Hakmuddin lived with his wife, four daughters and two sons in Shastri Park, away from New Usmanpur, where the woman’s family stayed, as he feared for his life, his family said. He drove the bus on the Seemapuri-Mori Gate route and used his salary to send two of his daughters to school.

Advertising

Read | Delhi DTC driver killed: Education may take a hit for kids

His two brothers are in jail in connection with the murder case. Police claimed Hakmuddin was not involved in the feud between the two families.

On Sunday night, he went out with his five-year-old son, Umar, to buy diapers and chips. His sister Rehmat, who accompanied them, said she noticed the accused crowding around them. “I asked my brother if he felt safe. He told me to go back home and continued shopping,” she said.

Hakmuddin felt someone tap his shoulder and when he turned around, the accused shot him in the eye, his sister said. His son fell from his grasp and the group pumped eight bullets in his abdomen and chest, Rehmat alleged.

The boy ran to their house on the fifth floor and told his mother, “Papa ko goli mara.” The family took a bleeding Hakmuddin to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The woman’s mother, who was called in for questioning, said, “I have not spoken to my daughter since she got married. I do not accept her as part of the family. Yes, Hakmuddin was innocent and minded his job. He should not have been killed. But I ask for a fair probe.”