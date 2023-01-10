Delhi gripped by longest cold wave in a decade, with lowest minimum temperature at 1.9 degree

Delhi is undergoing its longest cold wave in a decade, with five consecutive cold days witnessed this month so far. This is the longest cold spell since 2013.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) marks a cold wave in terms of minimum temperatures—when the minimum temperature in the plains is 4 degree Celsius or less or when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degree and 4.5 to 6.4 degree below the normal.

The Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded cold wave conditions for five consecutive days so far this month, with the lowest minimum temperature being 1.9 degree Celsius on January 8, the second lowest minimum temperature in January in 15 years.

Delhi does usually record cold wave spells in December and January. Over the past decade, the number of cold wave days in January has ranged from none to six. While there were no cold wave days in December in Delhi this winter, the five such days so far this month are more than January last year, when there were no cold wave days, IMD data shows.

Six cold wave days were recorded in January in 2021 and 2013, both years when the minimum temperature in January fell to less than 2 degree Celsius in Delhi, much like this year.