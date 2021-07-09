Delhi: Grenade found in sewer lines at Sagarpur

Police said locals have been advised to stay away from the vicinity.

A cleaner discovered a hand grenade in sewer lines under a walkway in Southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area Thursday morning.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said they received a call around 11.55 am about the grenade. “Our local team along with SHO rushed to the spot and found the old corroded grenade in the sewage. A ballistics team was called to carefully remove the grenade and put it in an open space,” said the DCP.

Police said locals have been advised to stay away from the vicinity. The district’s ballistic expert told police that it is a HE 36 grenade — a 9 cm long, lemon-shaped cast iron grenade.