Delhi: Probe ordered in Green Park parking incident

Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mukesh Suryan has ordered a probe into an incident on Sunday, when a portion of a parking lot in Green Park collapsed. He said the incident would be investigated, and if the company that had carried out the construction was found at fault, it would be blacklisted.

A portion of multi-level parking at Green Park, inaugurated just a year ago, collapsed Tuesday damaging some cars parked in it.

Suryan said there are four towers at the parking lot, of which a plate on the eighth floor of the third tower was damaged. He said there were no injuries.

The parking lot near the Green Park Metro station is the capital’s first fully-automated tower car parking constructed for over Rs 18 crore. It was inaugurated in two phases in January 2020 and November 2020 by L-G Anil Baijal.

Sources said four platforms were damaged. There are 17 levels and four parking towers 39.5 metres in height, where 136 cars including 32 SUVs can be parked.