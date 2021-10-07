Delhi: ‘Green marshals’ to curb dust

The Green Delhi mobile app, which made its debut last year, was launched for iOS on Tuesday, without any major upgrades from last year.

A total of 31 teams of Delhi Pollution Control Committee engineers and ‘green marshals’ will be deployed to monitor dust mitigation measures as part of an “anti-dust” campaign, from October 7 to 29, to reduce pollution and kickstart implementation of Delhi government’s winter action plan, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. “Teams will be on ground as part of the anti-dust campaign to monitor sites…” Rai said.