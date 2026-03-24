New flyovers, redevelopment of roads, EV Policy 2.0, expansion of parks, forests: Delhi CM announces ‘Green Budget’

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday termed Delhi’s 2026-27 Budget a “Green Budget”. Amid the Capital’s persistent pollution crisis, this reflected a broad reframing of expenditure, with a substantial share of spending across sectors being classified as contributing to environmental improvement.

This reframing also signalled an acknowledgment that the Capital’s pollution crisis required a 360-degree response, rather than just emergency measures during peak winter – specifically focusing on factors such as traffic congestion, road dust, vehicular emissions, and other sources of pollution.

“…21.44% of the total Budget, amounting to Rs 22,236 crore, has been allocated to the Green Budget. Whether e-waste, road transport, infrastructure, or Metro projects, every effort has been made to integrate environmental considerations,” Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.