Delhi: Auto-rickshaw driver dead, two injured in road crash in Greater Kailash

Three occupants of the auto-rickshaw were immediately shifted to a hospital.

The driver of an auto-rickshaw was killed and two people were injured when a speeding car hit the three-wheeler in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday on the BRT Road near the Chirag Delhi flyover, they said.

Police reached the spot and found two vehicles, an SUV and an auto-rickshaw, in damaged condition, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Parvinder Singh said.

Three occupants of the auto-rickshaw were immediately shifted to a hospital.

Vinod Kumar, the driver of the auto-rickshaw, a resident of Jasola, was declared brought dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, he said.

Pankaj Kumar (35), a resident of Panchsheel Enclave, was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, and Arun Sahu (45), also from Panchsheel Enclave, was taken to the Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute at Sheikh Sarai, Phase-2, Singh said.

A case was registered at the GK-1 police station and the accused driver of the offending vehicle, Surender Sahlot (51), a resident of Fatehpur Beri, apprehended, the officer said, adding that further investigation was underway.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.