Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Tyres stolen from three cars in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash, probe on

CCTV footage of the incident shows a car pulling up near the vehicles around 3 am. A man then gets out of the car and quickly removes the tyres before fleeing.

A Residents Welfare Association in the area advised people to be careful on account of car thieves active in Kailash Colony and Greater Kailash-1. (Representative image)

Thieves in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area stole tyres from at least three cars in the early hours of Monday, the police said, adding that the accused took all four tyres of one of the cars, a Honda City.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a car pulling up near the vehicles around 3 am. A man then gets out of the car and quickly removes the tyres before fleeing. Taking note of the incident, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, “We have registered an FIR and a probe is on.”

Locals also reacted to the incident, with a Residents Welfare Association in the area advising people to be careful on account of car thieves active in Kailash Colony and Greater Kailash-1.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:48:55 pm
