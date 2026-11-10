After Lutyens’ Delhi properties, Centre claims century-old graveyard as its own

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering... Read More
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The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to maintain status quo over a century-old Waqf-notified graveyard in Civil Lines after the Land and Development Office (L&DO) issued an eviction notice claiming that the land is owned by the government.
Protecting the graveyard, Justice Amit Mahajan on November 6 directed the Centre “to maintain status quo till the next date of hearing” scheduled for March 11, 2027. The court also sought the response of Centre and the Delhi Waqf Board, respondent parties to the plea, by the next date of hearing.
The Qabristan Bagh Sher Jung, managed by a registered charitable society called Anjuman Wakil-I-Quam Punjabian, is situated between Ludlow Castle Road and Under Hill Road. Spread over 17 acres, the graveyard has ancient graves, shrines, a functional mosque and a madrasa. The society has been in existence since before 1910.
The eviction notice follows a series of notices issued by the L&DO to properties in Lutyens’ Delhi. Another Waqf-notified property, the Delhi Race Course Masjid, opposite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, is also facing the prospect of demolition, with the L&DO having taken possession of the adjoining Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Ground.
On October 22, the L&DO issued an eviction notice to four alleged encroachers on the graveyard premises, asking them to vacate within 15 days, failing which possession would be taken over forcibly.
The four had been deemed encroachers on a portion of the graveyard land in a civil suit instituted by the graveyard’s management in 2018.
However, the October 22 notice also claimed that the entire 17-acre plot “is the property of the Government of India and is vested in and administered by the L&DO under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA)”. The graveyard’s management has contested this claim.
The graveyard was notified as Waqf property in 1970. A year later, the Centre filed a civil suit claiming ownership, arguing that it had acquired several properties in Delhi between 1911 and 1915, when the city was being built, including the graveyard.
However, in 1985, a district court ruled that the Centre had failed to establish ownership of the land after not completing the procedure following its acquisition. According to the petitioner-society, the district judge’s finding was never challenged.
The society, represented by advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, sought that the MoHUA and the deputy land and development officer under it be restrained from forcibly taking over possession of the graveyard and from claiming to be its owner.
The graveyard’s management has also instituted a suit seeking execution of the 2018 court order for the eviction of the four persons deemed encroachers on a portion of the land. That matter remains pending.
According to the petitioner, the graveyard has been historically used by and for members of the Punjabi community of Muslims “since several centuries”.
The community, a merchant class among Muslims, largely originated in the Punjab region of pre-Partition India. Its members were concentrated in Delhi around the property until the 19th century, before settling in different parts of Delhi and beyond after 1857.