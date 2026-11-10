After Lutyens’ Delhi properties, Centre claims century-old graveyard as its own

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to maintain status quo over a century-old Waqf-notified graveyard in Civil Lines after the Land and Development Office (L&DO) issued an eviction notice claiming that the land is owned by the government.

Protecting the graveyard, Justice Amit Mahajan on November 6 directed the Centre “to maintain status quo till the next date of hearing” scheduled for March 11, 2027. The court also sought the response of Centre and the Delhi Waqf Board, respondent parties to the plea, by the next date of hearing.

The Qabristan Bagh Sher Jung, managed by a registered charitable society called Anjuman Wakil-I-Quam Punjabian, is situated between Ludlow Castle Road and Under Hill Road. Spread over 17 acres, the graveyard has ancient graves, shrines, a functional mosque and a madrasa. The society has been in existence since before 1910.