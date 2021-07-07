Delhi grappling with vaccine shortage again, says Manish Sisodia

The capital has run out of vaccines again, and there is no information regarding fresh supplies from the Centre, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

The city has been vaccinating over 1.5 lakh people for the last two weeks almost on a daily basis. The previous week, the city vaccinated over 2 lakh people on a single day.

“Last week, vaccinations were carried out in Delhi in record speed. At present, however, there are no vaccines, and the supply from the Centre is not coming in either. I appeal to the Centre to provide vaccines as per requirement to the people of Delhi,” the Deputy CM tweeted.

The government had to shut its centres in mid-May, only a couple of weeks after starting the vaccination drive for those under the age of 45, as they were not getting the stock to vaccinate the group.

Despite global tenders and reaching out to vaccine manufacturers across the world, states including Delhi were not able to secure any vaccine other than Covishield and Covaxin, which was being given to the states based on the Centre’s recommendations.

In Delhi, close to 1.5 crore out of 2 crore people are eligible for the vaccines. Of these, 65 lakh or 43% people have already got at least one shot of the vaccine. Around 13% people have got both shots.

According to the government’s bulletin, over 80,000 people were vaccinated on Tuesday. Of these, over 43,000 were in the 18-44 age group.

Of close to 20 lakh people who have got both doses of the vaccines, around 13 lakh are above the ages over 45, 1.8 lakh are aged between 18 and 44, while the remaining are healthcare and frontline workers.

The pace of vaccinations in Delhi and NCR has been robust, with Gurgaon and Noida also managing to vaccinate a large section of its population.

Crunch in Gurgaon, under 10k get the shot

For the first time in nine days, less than 10,000 people received the Covid vaccine in Gurgaon on Tuesday as the district faced a shortage of vaccines. With no communication on additional stock from the state government so far, the situation is likely to persist on Wednesday.

According to the bulletin released by the district health department, 9,405 people were vaccinated in Gurgaon on Tuesday, with 5,751 people receiving their first shots and 3,645 receiving their second. The last time the numbers were lower than this was on June 27, when 4,143 people were vaccinated as the district health department halted vaccination for two days to focus instead on the pulse polio campaign.

With doses of both Covaxin and Covishield in short supply, only 12 vaccination sites were set up in the district by the health department on the day, which too were only administering second doses of Covishield (seven sites) and Covaxin (five sites) to people.

Officials said a total of 100 shots were available at each of the sites.

Apart from these, 50 doses were also available for the second dose of Covishield for international fliers travelling before August 31, at the polyclinic in Sector 31.

The only facilities offering first doses were the mobile vaccine van that has been doing the rounds of slum settlements to vaccinate residents, and the camp set up by UPHC Chanderlok at the HUDA City Centre Metro Station.

While 100 first doses of Covishield were available in the van, 100 first doses of the same vaccine were available at the Metro station, in addition to 50 second doses.

At private hospitals, vaccination proceeded as usual.

A total of 15,04,052 people have been vaccinated in Gurgaon so far, with the district crossing the 15 lakh mark on Tuesday itself.