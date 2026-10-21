GRAP-1 Restrictions: As Delhi air turns ‘Poor’, here is full list of restrictions

As Delhi’s air quality deteriorated, with the (air quality index) AQI rising from 179 (‘Moderate’ category) on October 20 to 244 (‘Poor’ category) at 2 pm on October 21, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital. The CAQM said that forecasts by the IMD and IITM also indicated that the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘Poor’ category over the coming days.

GRAP-1 in Delhi-NCR is a set of short-term emergency measures aimed at reducing air pollution and is divided into four stages, depending on the level of air pollution that exists at a particular time.