GRAP-1 Restrictions: As Delhi air turns ‘Poor’, here is full list of restrictions

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As Delhi’s air quality deteriorated, with the (air quality index) AQI rising from 179 (‘Moderate’ category) on October 20 to 244 (‘Poor’ category) at 2 pm on October 21, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital. The CAQM said that forecasts by the IMD and IITM also indicated that the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘Poor’ category over the coming days.
GRAP-1 in Delhi-NCR is a set of short-term emergency measures aimed at reducing air pollution and is divided into four stages, depending on the level of air pollution that exists at a particular time.
The first stage, GRAP-1, kicks in when the AQI is between 201 and 300:
What’s not allowed:
-No construction and demolition on plots >500 sqm
-Open waste burning banned
-Ban on the use of coal and wood as fuel in roadside eateries as well as commercial kitchens.
-Allowing use of diesel generators only in emergency or essential situations.
Other measures include:
-Ensuring uninterrupted power supply to discourage the use of diesel generators
-Smoothing traffic flow by deploying personnel at congestion points
-Issuing public alerts on pollution levels and health advisories
-Augmenting public transport by adding CNG and electric buses and increasing metro frequency.
-Agencies to “introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel”.