Delhi GRAP for Covid-19 in force from today

Delhi’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Covid came into force on Sunday, with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordering implementation if the preconditions have been met.

Under the Covid GRAP, certain actions such as shutting markets and malls are mandated in a graded manner in the event that cases, positivity rate or average oxygenated bed occupancy rise.

Four colour-coded levels of alert — yellow, amber, orange and red — and their criteria have been recommended in the plan.

For example, if the positivity rate is above 0.5% for more than two consecutive days, or there are 1,500 cases in a week, or the average number of oxygenated beds occupied is above 500 for a week, shops in markets will be allowed to open only under the odd-even scheme, and cinema halls, gyms and banquet halls will be closed.

GRAP was approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 9. With DDMA’s order, it comes into force now.

“As soon as any parameter (out of three parameters) reaches the specified level of alert, “the order of alert” shall be issued and permitted / prohibited / restricted activities prescribed at such level shall become operational automatically in the territory of NCT of Delhi…,” the order stated.