Delhi govt’s yoga classes to stop from today, Sisodia blames L-G

Delhi government officials Monday said that free Yoga classes, which have been running in several neighbourhoods in the city over the past year, will stop Tuesday, adding that the L-G did not approve the extension of the programme.

Delhi government sources said that L-G V K Saxena had not approved the extension of Dilli Ki Yogshala program after October 31, and officers had issued orders to suspend the programme despite approval for its extension by the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, which runs it.

Officials in the L-G office, however, stated that they had not received the file regarding an extension from the government yet.

Under the programme, people of Delhi perform yoga in public parks, RWA spaces, and community centres, where a trainer is present, free of cost. Each group consists of at least 25 members and the government said that around 600 such groups are being trained at present.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to the L-G on October 26, seeking an extension to the programme. “My proposal to continue Dili ki Yogshala was sent to the L-G after approval from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. No decision has been taken yet. But a decision to stop the free classes through officers has been taken,” Sisodia tweeted.

Last week, Sisodia issued a showcause notice to the secretary of the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (TTE) for allegedly trying to discontinue the programme.

“Despite knowing that the Dilli ki yogshala program is a flagship project of the Government of NCT, (you) wrongly and forcibly tried to discontinue the ‘dilli ko yogshala’ programme and sabotage the efforts of Delhi government to provide the yoga classes for the benefits of thousands of Delhiites,” read the notice.

“I have been told that in the 28th meeting of the Board of Governors (BOG) on September 30, upon the insistence of the secretary (TTE) it was decided to discontinue the programme. I have also been informed that while many members of the board of governors wanted to continue the current programme, the secretary took a strong stand against it…,” it added.