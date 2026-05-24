Delhi govt’s nod to Rs 860-crore project to clean Najafgarh drain, one of biggest polluters of Yamuna

As per the project details, 12 DSTPs will be funded under Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, which was launched in 2015 to strengthen sewage systems in major cities and towns.

In a significant move aimed at curbing pollution in the Yamuna river, the Delhi government has approved a Rs 860-crore project to set up 12 decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) to clean the Najafgarh drain. This drain is one of the biggest polluters of the Yamuna, said officials, adding that the project will give a boost to sanitation infrastructure in 120 unauthorised colonies and 27 villages of Outer Delhi. It will also address the perennial waterlogging issues in the surrounding areas during monsoon.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said that a large number of colonies and villages in the Najafgarh region are still discharging untreated sewage directly into the drain, which ultimately flows into the Yamuna and adds to the pollution burden. “This has remained a major environmental challenge for years and the government is now moving towards a permanent solution. Work orders have been issued for the installation of DSTPs at 12 locations, including Kair, Kakrola, Galibpur, Jaffarpur and Kazipur Shikarpur,” the Minister told The Indian Express. The project, he said, will help in treating sewage locally before it reaches the drain network.