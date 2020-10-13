Delhi govt’s new university has key aim: Graduates must get jobs

Kejriwal at a meeting of the Skill and Entrepreneurship University with Sisodia and other officials.

Delhi government’s new Skill and Entrepreneurship University will make courses in consultation with industry bodies to make sure that those who graduate from the institution are employable, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Calling industry bodies its “customers”, Kejriwal said those designing courses will ask companies if students who learn this will get jobs. “Job providers will be this university’s customers. The courses will be designed after discussion with companies. We will ask, ‘If we teach this, will you give jobs’. If they say no, the course is not right. Courses should be such that companies are ready to hire graduates,” he said.

The government has appointed Dr Neharika Vohra, chairperson of the Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at IIM Ahmedabad, as vice-chancellor.

The university is expected to start admitting students from the coming academic session.

Board members include Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, founding dean of the Indian School of Business and Founder of the Ashoka University; Genpact founder Pramod Bhasin; Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani; entrepreneur Shrikant Sastri; IP University founder Vice-Chancellor K K Aggarwal; and Professor G. Srinivasan, who teaches in the Department of Management Studies at IIT-Madras and whose key research has been in operational research and supply chain management.

Kejriwal said that during the lockdown, a lot of industries shut and people were rendered jobless.

“Once lockdown lifted, we met people who didn’t have jobs, and we met business owners who didn’t have employees. We made them meet through our job portal. Lakhs of people got jobs. The same concept applies here. Many youngsters don’t have jobs. Industry owners say they don’t have skilled/trained labour. If we can impart skill, industries will hire students. There are many sectors in which new businesses and services can be started. If we train students in entrepreneurship, many people will get jobs,” he said.

The last university that the Delhi government started, which was not upgraded from an existing institution, was Ambedkar University.

Kejriwal said the university will have one ideology — those graduating from here should get jobs and those who want to start business should be able to start it. “Our first evaluation will be after the first batch graduates and the measure will be how many of them got jobs,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that over the past few years, models such as mohalla clinics and doorstep delivery of services had become a model for other states. “I am sure this university will also become a model and similar universities will come up across the country,” he said.

