Delhi govt’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme: how to apply, who is eligible

The Delhi government’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme, under which people over the age of 60 are taken for a pilgrimage free of cost, is expected to restart in a month’s time.

The scheme, which started in 2018, has been suspended for a year and a half because of Covid. Between 2018 and 2020, 35,000 people from Delhi were taken on these trips.

On Wednesday, the government decided to include Ayodhya in its list of places that one can visit.

Who is eligible

A Delhi resident aged 60 years or more

One attendant aged 21 years or more can accompany each traveller

The applicant should not be a government employee

Annual income should be less than Rs 3 lakhs

Only one pilgrimage is covered

What is included

Local travel

AC train travel

AC hotel accomodation

Meals

Insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh

How to apply for the scheme

The application is online

Log on to the e-district portal at https://edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in/

Click on the “Registration in e-District Delhi” section on the homepage of the website and click on “New User”

Select “Aadhaar Card” or “Voter Card” and enter its number

Click on the “Click on to Continue” option. A form will appear

Fill out the form and upload the scanned photograph of the required documents

Submit the application form and remember your registration ID and password

Now login to the site and apply for Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana

Documents needed

Application form and self declaration form

Self attested copy of medical certificate stating that the applicant/spouse is mentally/physically fit for the journey

Self attested copy of Delhi Voter ID card (for applicant/spouse)

Copy of the certificate received from the MLA of the area or any minister or chairman of Delhi, Delhi’s Tirth Yatra development committee

Routes covered under the scheme