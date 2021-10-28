Delhi govt’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme: how to apply, who is eligible

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
October 28, 2021 11:06:16 am
The Delhi government’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme, under which people over the age of 60 are taken for a pilgrimage free of cost, is expected to restart in a month’s time.
The scheme, which started in 2018, has been suspended for a year and a half because of Covid. Between 2018 and 2020, 35,000 people from Delhi were taken on these trips.
On Wednesday, the government decided to include Ayodhya in its list of places that one can visit.
Who is eligible
- A Delhi resident aged 60 years or more
- One attendant aged 21 years or more can accompany each traveller
- The applicant should not be a government employee
- Annual income should be less than Rs 3 lakhs
- Only one pilgrimage is covered
What is included
- Local travel
- AC train travel
- AC hotel accomodation
- Meals
- Insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh
How to apply for the scheme
- The application is online
- Log on to the e-district portal at https://edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in/
- Click on the “Registration in e-District Delhi” section on the homepage of the website and click on “New User”
- Select “Aadhaar Card” or “Voter Card” and enter its number
- Click on the “Click on to Continue” option. A form will appear
- Fill out the form and upload the scanned photograph of the required documents
- Submit the application form and remember your registration ID and password
- Now login to the site and apply for Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana
- Application form and self declaration form
- Self attested copy of medical certificate stating that the applicant/spouse is mentally/physically fit for the journey
- Self attested copy of Delhi Voter ID card (for applicant/spouse)
- Copy of the certificate received from the MLA of the area or any minister or chairman of Delhi, Delhi’s Tirth Yatra development committee
Routes covered under the scheme
- Delhi-Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri-Delhi for 5 days
- Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh-Neelkanth-Delhi for 4 days
- Delhi-Ajmer-Pushkar-Nathdwara-Haldighati-Udaipur-Delhi for 6 days
- Delhi-Amritsar-Wagha Border-Anandpur Sahib-Delhi for 4 days
- Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu-Delhi for 5 days
- Delhi-Rameshwaram-Madurai-Delhi for 8 days
- Delhi-Tirupati Balaji-Delhi for 7 days
- Delhi-Dwarkadhish-Nageshwar-Somnath-Delhi for 6 days
- Delhi- Jagannath Puri-Konark-Bhubaneswar-Delhi for 7 days
- Delhi-Shirdi-Shani Shinglapur-Triyambakeshwar-Delhi for 5 days
- Delhi-Ujjain-Omkareshwar-Delhi for 6 days
- Delhi-Bodh Gaya-Sarnath-Delhi for 6 days
- Delhi-Ayodhya-Delhi for 4 days
