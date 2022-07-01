Delhi govt’s Mission Buniyaad to continue till August-end

The focus on foundational reading, writing and mathematics through Mission Buniyaad in government schools will continue till the end of August.

Schools in Delhi have been operating at full capacity for all grades since April 1, and since then, the focus for government school students in classes 3 to 9 has been entirely on foundational reading, writing, and numeracy through the government’s Mission Buniyaad programme. Schools have not been teaching the syllabus for these particular grades and have instead only been conducting classes for foundational Hindi and Maths, with a weekly assessment of their learning level.

When schools reopen on Friday after the summer vacations, the focus will continue to remain on this till August 31. According to an education department official, while the major focus will remain on Mission Buniyaad, it will not be exclusively on this. Students will also begin to be introduced to a reduced syllabus for their grades.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Education Secretary Ashok Kumar, Director of Education Himanshu Gupta and other education department officials on Thursday in which he directed that the focus on foundational learning continue for another two months.

According to government representatives, as of Thursday’s review, 88% of children of classes 3 to 5 in DoE schools and 78% of children of MCD schools are able to read at least words and 90% of students in classes 6 to 9 are able to read small paragraphs.

For the next two months, weekly assessment of each child will continue in these schools and a mega PTM will be conducted in July to inform parents about the learning levels of their children.