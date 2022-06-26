Many takers for Delhi govt’s free medical tests scheme, numbers double in 5 years

The Delhi government’s scheme to provide free radiological and other high-end tests at private centres has soared in popularity, with the number of people availing the benefits doubling over the last five years. There were 1.04 lakh people who got tests such as MRI and PET scan under the scheme in 2021, according to data shared by the Delhi government in response to an RTI application filed by The Indian Express.

This is an increase from just over 56,700 persons availing of the scheme in 2020 and over 78,800 in 2019 before the pandemic. As many as 61,638 availed of it in 2018. Over 52,000 people had availed benefits of the scheme in 2017 itself when it was launched, as per the data. The government has empanelled 23 private diagnostic centres across the city where patients can get 13 specialised tests for free.

“There are mainly two reasons for the increase. One, there is an increased awareness about the scheme. More and more patients coming to the hospital know about the scheme and demand the referrals when they need a scan. Two, we have seen an increase in the number of patients coming to Delhi government hospitals since the government ensured that all services were available for free.

Patients who would have gone to say Safdarjung or RML hospital come to us because they know that they can get even expensive scans for free,” said a senior administrator from Lok Nayak, Delhi government’s biggest hospital. Newly opened hospitals such as the one in Burari depend on the scheme for all radiological diagnostics as they are yet to set up the systems themselves.

The government spent Rs 15.9 crore on the scheme in 2021, averaging about Rs 1,529 per patient. When the scheme was launched in 2017, it spent Rs 11.07 crore averaging about Rs 2,123 per patient, according to RTI data.

Low reimbursements offered and long waiting times might be affecting further expansion of the scheme.

“The government reimburses for these tests at CGHS rates that are very low and haven’t been revised in years. With these schemes covering more people, hospitals and testing centres are naturally reluctant to take these patients. Most centres have a fixed day for those coming in under the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) scheme because they need the payment from other patients to keep the centres afloat. This may lead to longer waiting periods for DAK patients,” said the owner of a laboratory that is part of the scheme, on condition of anonymity.

The information and referral for the scheme is also not as readily available at hospitals. The brother-in-law of a woman undergoing treatment to prevent miscarriage at Lok Nayak Hospital said, “She needs a scan every month that costs about Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000; initially we weren’t even aware of the government scheme. Then, another patient here told us about it, but we got tired of going from one official to the other to get the paperwork in place. So, we decided to just get it from outside centres.”

As for the scheme to provide free surgeries and procedures at 56 private facilities, the number of beneficiaries increased in 2021 as compared to the year before, but is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. There were 2,150 persons who received free surgeries under the scheme in 2021 as compared to 1,459 in 2020. Before the pandemic, 2,248 persons had availed the benefits of the scheme in 2019 and 2,263 in 2018. There were 1,508 takers for the scheme in 2017 when it was launched. The scheme initially covered only 52 procedures, which was later increased to 1,000 in 2019.

The scheme is largely driven by secondary care hospitals in Delhi, say hospital administrators.

“We are a teaching hospital, so we prefer to do as many surgeries as we can within the hospital itself. In fact, we refer only a handful of cases each month. These are usually common surgeries with a long waiting time; we want our students to learn from all complicated cases. It is the smaller hospitals that refer patients for the surgery scheme,” said the administrator from Lok Nayak hospital.

A doctor from Guru Teg Bahadur hospital agreed: “There was an increase in pendency in some departments last year when services were halted for Covid-19, but now we are hardly referring any cases under the scheme. We want our students to perform the maximum number of surgeries.”

The administrator and the doctor from both hospitals said there were fewer beneficiaries in 2020 because the lockdown and suspension of all routine services for months meant hardly any patients came to the hospitals to get the referrals.

The government spent Rs 5.77 crore on the free surgery scheme in 2021, averaging Rs 26,841 per patient. When the scheme began in 2017, the government spent Rs 3.3 crore, averaging Rs 22,154 per patient.

Surprisingly, the government’s Farishtey scheme for the treatment of accident, fire, and acid attack victims saw an increase in the number of beneficiaries in 2020, when the lockdown had resulted in fewer road traffic accidents.

There were 6,131 beneficiaries of the scheme in 2020, which dropped to 5,456 in 2021. When the scheme began in 2018, there were only 1,540 beneficiaries, according to the RTI data.

Even as the number of beneficiaries increased under the scheme, the cost per patient reduced drastically, as per the data. The cost per patient stood at Rs 17,811 in 2018, which increased to Rs 21,264 in 2019. This dropped to Rs 15,454 in 2020 and further down to Rs 10,915 in 2021.

The scheme mandates that all hospitals in Delhi provide emergency treatment – including surgeries and skin grafting – to road, fire, and acid attack victims with the Delhi government bearing the price. This scheme was brought in to incentivise private hospitals from referring unknown patients or patients without health cover to government ones that might be farther away.

The owner of a nursing home in Delhi, on condition of anonymity, said, “Because of the low prices offered – and with these low-paying government schemes covering more and more of the population – hospitals do use some loopholes. For example, in accident cases, a patient might need an orthopaedic surgery or some such but only after they have stabilised. So, the hospitals keep the patients for a couple of days under the scheme, discharge them, and when they come back again, they have to pay for their treatment.”