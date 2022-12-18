Delhi govt’s ambitious shopping festival is likely to be delayed

The month-long Delhi Shopping Festival, scheduled to be held between January 26 and February 28, is likely to be delayed, The Indian Express has learnt.

A senior official closely working on the Delhi government project said, “It’s still in the planning stage, dates have not been decided yet and are under review.” Sources, however, said that the “hold-up is due to the Gujarat assembly elections and MCD polls in Delhi”.

Delhi government officials did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

The festival is among the AAP government’s ambitious projects proposed in the Delhi Rozgar Budget earlier this year with an aim to boost employment. Calling it the country’s biggest shopping festival, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on July 6 said it will be conducted across popular markets, shops and malls.

A senior Delhi government official said, “Initially, the project was on track. The tourism department and Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission had held consultation meetings with stakeholders and the initial planning and proposal were done. Later, the finance department made some observations and asked department officials concerned to complete the procedure required for fund release. It also recommended making notes and presenting it before the cabinet for financial approval.”

The official added that the tourism department, which is looking after the project, completed the procedure and moved a proposal for cabinet approval, but the process slowed down in October and November due to announcement of election dates in Gujarat and Delhi.

“Due to elections, campaigning and imposition of the Model of Code of Conduct (MCC), the cabinet meeting could not be held and everyone got busy in campaigning and poll duties,” added the official.

Another senior government official said, “To conduct shopping festivals in markets and malls, permission is required from the MCD. Now, even though the ball is in AAP’s court (following the party’s MCD poll win), the constitution of house, ward chairman and mayoral polls will take at least a month’s time.”

Besides, sources said, another reason for the delay was the DDC vice-chairman, who is a key part of the project, being restricted from discharging his duties after his office was sealed in November on the L-G’s orders. The L-G had cited alleged misuse of official position for political activities.

Government officials said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds portfolios of the tourism and finance departments, will hold a meeting to review the project.

Sources, however, said, “There is hardly any time left for planning. Besides, even if the dates are reviewed, G20 preparation will start; the first meeting is scheduled in March and all departments and agencies will be busy with it. So, it is even possible that the shopping festival might not be held. If it does happen, it will be on a smaller scale.”

The 34-day-long festival was to be held across popular heritage markets, malls, and shops with heavy discounts on all products, ranging from clothes to jewellery to crockery and accessories to electronic and household decor items. About 200 concerts and events featuring top artists, actors, musicians, and dancers to entertain the public were also on the cards.

To host the festival, the government had planned to divide Delhi into five zones – North, South, East, West and Central. It also decided to narrow down on 15 iconic markets and 10 malls based on the USP, brand awareness, genres of shopping, number of shops, GST collection, space, footfall, connectivity and cleanliness.

Kejriwal had also announced that the government will tie up with hotel associations, air, travel agencies and organisations to arrange accommodation for visitors from other states. It was also planning to offer special packages during this period.