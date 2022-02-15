Delhi Govt withdraws cancellation of leave order as Covid-19 cases decline

As Covid-19 cases and positivity rate declined steadily across the city, the Service Department of the Delhi Government has withdrawn the “Cancellation of Leave” order issued on January 5 to manage the coronavirus pandemic situation.

When Omicron cases increased and crossed the 1,000 mark, the Delhi Government on January 5 cancelled all granted leaves for all the officers, officials and staff deployed in its departments and schools. The order was issued to manage the Covid situation and arrangements such as vaccination, testings, oxygen, hospitals and others things related to the pandemic in the city.

On February 14, it withdrew the order and said, “The competent authority has reviewed the position and covid cases and has decided to withdraw the January 5 order regarding cancellation of leave. Accordingly, the order stands withdrawn.”

Delhi on Monday logged 586 Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent. There were four deaths in the national capital.