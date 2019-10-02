Delhi govt will undertake repair of PWD roads, again

The Delhi government will take another shot at making roads under the PWD, spanning across 1,260 km, free of potholes, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Tuesday. The CM said that the same will be done by carrying out a first-of-its-kind pre-repair survey by joint teams comprising MLAs and PWD engineers.

The government has tried carrying out post-repair surveys involving MLAs and officials several times in the past. However, the attempts did not meet with much success, hence prompting a rethink within the government, an official said.

“The deteriorating condition of roads tarnish the image of the city. We have decided repair roads coming under the jurisdiction of PWD. To that end, we have identified 50 MLAs, who have been given a 25-km stretch each to look into. The MLAs, accompanied by PWD engineers, will identify potholes there,” Kejriwal said.

Upon finding a pothole, the teams will take pictures, upload them on an internal app, which will identify the coordinates of the spots. The exercise will be carried out in October and data will be collated by the end of the same day.

Kejriwal said the teams will also identify “bad stretches” on these roads. “This exercise will be carried out every year. This will be a certificate telling people that PWD roads are completely fit,” the CM said in a press conference, also attended by his advisor Gopal Mohan and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain.

The Delhi government will start the repair work with “immediate effect” after receiving the reports, an official statement said.

The inspection will also cover construction work undertaken by departments such as the DJB or the discoms. “People in Delhi are facing severe hardship due to rain in some places. These potholes will also be fixed under the inspection project,” he said.

In November 2018, the CM had directed the PWD to repair all its roads within a month. He had also devised a plan under which teams of MLAs and local residents were to carry out post-repair surveys.