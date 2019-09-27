Delhi govt to sell onion for Rs 23.90 per kg, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday announced that the state government will sell onions at Rs 23.90 per kilogram from Saturday, September 28, as per news agency PTI.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kejriwal said his government will buy one lakh onions from the Centre in the next five days and sell the vegetable at as many as 400 ration shops and 70 mobile vans in the city.

He also announced that at a given time one person can buy a maximum of five kilos of onions. Currently, the retail price of one kilo of onion in Delhi is between Rs 60-80.

This move comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls which may be held by the end of this year, and the Aam Aadmi Party hopes to repeat its 2015 performance.

Advertising

Meanwhile, onion prices have dropped steeply in the past few days, with prices at Lasalgaon wholesale market in Nashik dropping by Rs 1,000 per quintal in a day. Farmers and markets sources blamed ‘unnecessary interference’ by the government for the sudden dip in prices.

Over the last few days, wholesale markets across Maharastra had reported a steady rise in onion prices. In most cities across India, the bulb is retailing at around Rs 60-70 a kg.