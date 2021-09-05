Delhi govt will fund education of its teachers who get into top universities: Sisodia on Teachers’ Day

The Delhi government will fund the education of its government school teachers who get admitted to globally top-ranked universities to education-related programmes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Sunday.

This announcement was made during the State Teachers’ Awards held on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, where 122 teachers from Delhi were recognised for their contributions to education.

“In the last five years, we have sent our teachers and principals to Cambridge, Finland, Singapore and the US. The courses for which our teachers went there were such courses which these universities had prepared for us. All the best universities in the world are known for their own tailored courses. We believe that if our teachers apply for such courses, they can get selected on the basis of their abilities. That’s why the Delhi government has decided today on Teachers’ Day, that our teachers will be able to apply for prestigious courses in the field of education in the world’s 100 top ranked universities. And if they are selected, then the Delhi government will bear the full cost of their programme. In the next few days, the Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines for this,”he said.

This year, the number of awards were increased from 103 to 122, and those honoured range from principals, lecturers, primary school teachers, DIET and SCERT instructors, to art, music, and P.E teachers, librarians, special educators and counsellors, as reported by The Indian Express earlier.

“We are present here exactly one year after the first lockdown in the country. Our education system has been badly affected due to Covid, because after the closure of the schools, no one had any idea how to proceed with the teaching-learning process. But teachers and principals of our schools showed incredible grit and determination in responding to this situation in the face of difficulties. Our teachers delivered the message of ‘Learning Never Stops’, ensuring how to reach out to their students through new mediums and innovations and continue their studies. Their efforts are really commendable,” said Sisodia.